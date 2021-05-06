2010 Nissan Xterra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,800 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7105402

7105402 Stock #: NX10943

NX10943 VIN: 5N1AN0NW2AC50993

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

