2010 Nissan Xterra

196,000 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

SE 4X4,NO ACCIDENTS,BLUETOOTH!CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7105402
  • Stock #: NX10943
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW2AC50993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARP TRUCK! SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENTS! BLUETOOTH,TINTED WINDOWS,ALLOY RIMS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS,CRUISE CONTROL,ALL NEW BRAKES ....CERTIFIED.

EXCELLENT CONDITION,RUNS GREAT..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS BY APPOINTMENT !PLEASE CALL BEFORE COMING.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

