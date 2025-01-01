Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, A/C. PRICE INCLUDES FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p><p> </p>

2010 Subaru Forester

169,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
12120498

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
169,000KM
VIN JF2SH6BC0AH790819

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, A/C. PRICE INCLUDES FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

