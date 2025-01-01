$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Subaru Forester
2.5X Sport AWD
2010 Subaru Forester
2.5X Sport AWD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2SH6BC0AH790819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, A/C. PRICE INCLUDES FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Good Cars Only
2014 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4X4 260,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Sport AWD 169,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 196,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Email Good Cars Only
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2010 Subaru Forester