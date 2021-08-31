2010 Subaru Tribeca

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998 + taxes & licensing
147,000 KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7660714

7660714 Stock #: ST10596

ST10596 VIN: 4S4WX9JD0A4401596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain High Output Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cooled Rear Seat(s)

