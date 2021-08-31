Menu
2010 Subaru Tribeca

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2010 Subaru Tribeca

2010 Subaru Tribeca

Limited,ONE OWNER ,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED!!

2010 Subaru Tribeca

Limited,ONE OWNER ,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED!!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7660714
  Stock #: ST10596
  VIN: 4S4WX9JD0A4401596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY RARE LOW MILEAGE TRIBECA LIMITED AWD ,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,MINT CONDITION!!

SERVICE RECORDS- SUBARU,LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH...

REAR VIEW CAMERA,POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS.. ALLOY RIMS..and more..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-334 1355

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3



Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

