Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Subaru Tribeca

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Tribeca

2010 Subaru Tribeca

AWD PREMIUM,No ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Tribeca

AWD PREMIUM,No ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8117458
  • Stock #: ST10
  • VIN: 4S4WX9FD4A4400170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 7 PASS.,PREMIUM PKG.,POWER SUNROOF,REAR VIEW CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,POWER HEATED SEATS...

ALLOY RIMS,LOW MILEAGE ,NO ACCIDENTS,VERY CLEAN LOCAL TRADE !! CERTIFIED ...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-334 1355

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2014 Nissan Xterra 4...
 104,000 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus GX 470 UL...
 153,000 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
2010 Volvo XC60 AWD ...
 162,000 KM
$11,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory