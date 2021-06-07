Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

70,500 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Base 4-Speed AT

Base 4-Speed AT

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

70,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7275518
  • Stock #: 10TC86
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE6AC370286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10TC86
  • Mileage 70,500 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale:

-2010 TOYOTA COROLLA , LOW KMS, ACCIDENT FREE, ONE OWNER.

Price + H.S.T and Licensing

We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

Previous Rental Vehicle, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER

All vehicles can be certified for an additional $499

Online / Video Sales is also available:

Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

Or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

You can visit us in person:

Monday10 am 6 pm

Tuesday10am 6 pm

Wednesday..10am 6 pm

Thursday10am 6 pm

Friday.10am 6 pm

Saturday.11am 3pm OR By Appointment.

SundayBy Appointment Only.

We are Located:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Automatic
FWD

