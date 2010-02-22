Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

258,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

XRS

2010 Toyota Corolla

XRS

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

258,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9103414
  • VIN: 2T1BE4EE5AC032889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER INTERIOR! MANUAL TRANSMISSION, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 2/22/10 NO AMOUNT SHOWN.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

