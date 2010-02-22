$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla
XRS
Location
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
258,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9103414
- VIN: 2T1BE4EE5AC032889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 258,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER INTERIOR! MANUAL TRANSMISSION, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 2/22/10 NO AMOUNT SHOWN.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Sun/Moonroof
