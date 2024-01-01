Menu
<p>AUTOMATIC with A/C..POWER WINDOWS..LOCKS...MIRRORS..CERTIFIED..!</p><p> </p><p>RUNS GREAT..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p> </p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p> </p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p> </p><p>Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5</p>

2010 Toyota Matrix

170,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix

FWD,AUTO..VERY CLEAN..CERTIFIED !

2010 Toyota Matrix

FWD,AUTO..VERY CLEAN..CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE4AC284393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC with A/C..POWER WINDOWS..LOCKS...MIRRORS..CERTIFIED..!

 

RUNS GREAT..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

 

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2010 Toyota Matrix