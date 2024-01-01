Menu
<p>AUTOMATIC with A/C..ALLOY RIMS..ABS..POWER WINDOWS..LOCKS...MIRRORS..CERTIFIED..!</p><p>RUNS GREAT..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.</p><p>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5</p>

2010 Toyota Matrix

170,000 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix

4dr AUTO with A/C..VERY CLEAN..CERTIFIED !

2010 Toyota Matrix

4dr AUTO with A/C..VERY CLEAN..CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE4AC284393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC with A/C..ALLOY RIMS..ABS..POWER WINDOWS..LOCKS...MIRRORS..CERTIFIED..!

RUNS GREAT..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2010 Toyota Matrix