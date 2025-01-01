$5,995+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
295,000KM
VIN 2T1KU4EE6AC201370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 295,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS! CAR FAX CLEAN! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
