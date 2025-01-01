2010 Toyota Matrix

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=flex flex-wrap gap-x-6 gap-y-3 text-gray-700 mt-4 style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin-top: 1rem; display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; gap: 0.75rem 1.5rem; --tw-text-opacity: 1; color: #374151; font-family: Figtree, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 20px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; data-v-993c0fdc=><div class=flex items-center text-sm sm:text-base min-w-[150px] max-w-[250px] whitespace-nowrap style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: flex; min-width: 150px; max-width: 250px; align-items: center; white-space: nowrap; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.5rem; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; data-v-993c0fdc=> </div></div><div class=leading-loose style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; line-height: 2; color: #374151; font-family: Figtree, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 20px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; data-v-993c0fdc=>NO ACCIDENTS! CAR FAX CLEAN! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST.</div>

2010 Toyota Matrix

295,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle
12971394

2010 Toyota Matrix

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1757958183870
  2. 1757958184362
  3. 1757958184793
  4. 1757958185249
  5. 1757958185737
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
295,000KM
VIN 2T1KU4EE6AC201370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 295,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 NO ACCIDENTS! CAR FAX CLEAN! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2010 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING 10,167 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX AWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX AWD 138,000 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD 279,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2010 Toyota Matrix