Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota RAV4

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

AWD SPORT,LEATHER,SUNROOF !!CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota RAV4

AWD SPORT,LEATHER,SUNROOF !!CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380405
  • Stock #: TRAV410
  • VIN: 2T3RF4DV6AW029678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARP !!AWD..SPORT PKG...VERY CLEAN..LOW MILEAGE..LEATHER..SUNROOF..18" ALLOY RIMS..POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS..SERVICE RECORDS..EXCELLENT CONDITION..CERTIFIED...

AWD..A/C,..POWER PKG...SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 177,000 KM
$15,400 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 148,000 KM
$11,400 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 193,000 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory