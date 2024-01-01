2010 Toyota RAV4

Menu
LOW KMs..ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS...FULLY LOADED LIMITED ...LEATHER INTERIOR..PUSH BUTTON START..POWER SUNROOF...POWER HEATED SEATS...REAR VIEW CAMERA..ALL NEW BRAKES..CERTIFIED!..  and much more..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

$13,999

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2T3DF4DV7AW063378

  • Exterior Colour White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

LOW KM's..ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS...FULLY LOADED LIMITED ...LEATHER INTERIOR..PUSH BUTTON START..POWER SUNROOF...POWER HEATED SEATS...REAR VIEW CAMERA..ALL NEW BRAKES..CERTIFIED!..  and much more..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

2010 Toyota RAV4