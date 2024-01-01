Menu
AWD 2.5L 4 CYL..LIMITED..NO ACCIDENTS..PUSH BUTTON START..POWER SUNROOF..ALLOY RIMS...POWER HEATED SEATS..POWER WINDOWS..POWER LOCKS..POWER HEATED MIRRORS...CRUISE CONTROL..ABS..TRACTION CONTROL..

VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT..CERTIFIED !
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

2010 Toyota RAV4

122,000 KM

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED,NO ACCIDENTS,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED!

12039694

2010 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED,NO ACCIDENTS,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DF4DV6AW035815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 2.5L 4 CYL..LIMITED..NO ACCIDENTS..PUSH BUTTON START..POWER SUNROOF..ALLOY RIMS...POWER HEATED SEATS..POWER WINDOWS..POWER LOCKS..POWER HEATED MIRRORS...CRUISE CONTROL..ABS..TRACTION CONTROL..

VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT..CERTIFIED !
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-315-1885

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Toyota RAV4