2010 Toyota RAV4

<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE!! DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. PREVIOUS SMOKER VEHICLE.</p><p> </p>

341,000 KM

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
341,000KM
VIN 2T3DF4DV3AW041586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 341,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE!! DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. PREVIOUS SMOKER VEHICLE.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
