$6,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
4WD
2010 Toyota RAV4
4WD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 341,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE!! DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. PREVIOUS SMOKER VEHICLE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Good Cars Only
Email Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-332-8575