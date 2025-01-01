Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AWD SPORT..2.5L 4CYL..ONE OWNER...NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS- TOYOTA..LOADED...LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF..POWER HEATED SEATS..CRUISE CONTROL..</p><p>ALLOY RIMS and more..</p><p>CERTIFIED...<span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..</span></p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p> </p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p> </p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p> </p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p><p> </p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2010 Toyota RAV4

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota RAV4

AWD SPORT..NO ACCIDENTS..LEATHER...CERTIFIED!!

Watch This Vehicle
12168672

2010 Toyota RAV4

AWD SPORT..NO ACCIDENTS..LEATHER...CERTIFIED!!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1738969792
  2. 1738969792
  3. 1738969792
  4. 1738969792
  5. 1738969792
  6. 1738969792
  7. 1738969792
  8. 1738969792
  9. 1738969792
  10. 1738969792
  11. 1738969791
  12. 1738969791
  13. 1738969791
  14. 1738969791
  15. 1738969791
  16. 1738969791
  17. 1738969791
  18. 1738969792
  19. 1738969791
  20. 1738969792
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RF4DV9AW043624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD SPORT..2.5L 4CYL..ONE OWNER...NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS- TOYOTA..LOADED...LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF..POWER HEATED SEATS..CRUISE CONTROL..

ALLOY RIMS and more..

CERTIFIED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

 

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2015 Honda CR-V AWD EX-L,SUNROOF,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Honda CR-V AWD EX-L,SUNROOF,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED!! 158,000 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Highlander AWD 7 PASS.,NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Toyota Highlander AWD 7 PASS.,NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED ! 194,000 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic 4D EX-L|NAV|LEATHER|SUNROOF|CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Honda Civic 4D EX-L|NAV|LEATHER|SUNROOF|CERTIFIED ! 139,000 KM $12,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota RAV4