2010 Toyota RAV4

157,800 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2WD 4dr I4 Sport

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

157,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8001063
  • VIN: 2T3WF4DV3AW045467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,800 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED. Comes with 2 sets of rims and tires. Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

