2010 Toyota RAV4

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

AWD SPORT PKG.,SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED !

AWD SPORT PKG.,SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED !

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9070837
  • Stock #: TR10
  • VIN: 2T3RF4DV4AW054434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,POWER SUNROOF,ALLOY RIMS,BLUETOOTH,RUNNING BOARDS...

AWD ,EXCELLENT CONDITION,ALL NEW BRAKES ! CERTIFIED !

A/C, ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS....
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.



Office : 905-315 1885



WEB:www.importconnection.ca



4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3



Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

