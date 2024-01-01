Menu
NO ACCIDENTS!!  SINGLE OWNER  7 SEATER, BRAND NEW ALL WEATHER TIRES, KEY-LESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

2010 Toyota Sienna

164,500 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Sienna

CE

2010 Toyota Sienna

CE

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,500KM
Used
VIN 5TDZK4CC7AS305184

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 164,500 KM

NO ACCIDENTS!!  SINGLE OWNER  7 SEATER, BRAND NEW ALL WEATHER TIRES, KEY-LESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2010 Toyota Sienna