Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=leading-loose data-v-993c0fdc=>NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR FAX CLEAN! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</div><p> </p>

2010 Toyota Yaris

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Yaris

Watch This Vehicle
12482773

2010 Toyota Yaris

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1746209631
  2. 1746209629
  3. 1746209632
  4. 1746209630
  5. 1746209633
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,000KM
VIN JTDBT4K38A1382434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR FAX CLEAN! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 21,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue SV 190,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 202,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2010 Toyota Yaris