2011 Acura CSX

Tech Pkg

2011 Acura CSX

Tech Pkg

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4404963
  • Stock #: AC11018
  • VIN: 2HHFD5F79BH201018
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SHARP FULLY LOADED  LOCAL TRADE!! , WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER ,TINTED GLASS ! NAVIGATION,BLUETOOTH...
REAR VIEW CAMERA, SPOILER,POWER SUNROOF,POWER HEATED  SEATS ..NEW BRAKES
TRACTION AND STABILITY CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS....RUSTPROOFED  .

TRADE INS are WELCOMED.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING and EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.
Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
HST&Licensing extra

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

