2011 Acura CSX

209,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2011 Acura CSX

2011 Acura CSX

2011 Acura CSX

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8263260
  VIN: 2HHFD5F55BH200611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED!! POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A CLAIM ON 6/24/13 FOR $1532 AND ON 5/23/18 FOR $2781.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

