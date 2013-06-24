$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2011 Acura CSX
2011 Acura CSX
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
209,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8263260
- VIN: 2HHFD5F55BH200611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED!! POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A CLAIM ON 6/24/13 FOR $1532 AND ON 5/23/18 FOR $2781.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8