Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS! 2.0L TURBO DIESEL! LOADED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, DELAY WIPERS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p>

2011 Audi A3

301,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Audi A3

TDI

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Audi A3

TDI

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1709139688
  2. 1709139689
  3. 1709139690
  4. 1709139690
  5. 1709139691
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
301,000KM
Used
VIN WAUJJCFMXBA100159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 301,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS! 2.0L TURBO DIESEL! LOADED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, DELAY WIPERS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2012 Toyota Corolla for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Toyota Corolla 334,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Audi A3 TDI for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Audi A3 TDI 301,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 350 4 MATIC for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 350 4 MATIC 207,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2011 Audi A3