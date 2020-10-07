Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 3 Series

117,100 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i ~ SUNROOF ~ AUTOMATIC ~ LOW KMS ~ 117KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i ~ SUNROOF ~ AUTOMATIC ~ LOW KMS ~ 117KMS

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

  1. 5863503
  2. 5863503
  3. 5863503
  4. 5863503
  5. 5863503
  6. 5863503
  7. 5863503
  8. 5863503
  9. 5863503
  10. 5863503
  11. 5863503
  12. 5863503
  13. 5863503
  14. 5863503
  15. 5863503
  16. 5863503
  17. 5863503
  18. 5863503
  19. 5863503
  20. 5863503
  21. 5863503
  22. 5863503
Contact Seller

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

117,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5863503
  • VIN: WBAPG7C50BA795832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Visit Our Webside @ https://www.eliteluxurymotors.ca/ ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** GREY OVER BLACK INTERIOR
_______________________________________________


FINANCING - Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting @4.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!! Credit applications are available on our website at https://www.eliteluxurymotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also Available.
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50 point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranging from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you dont use it, you wont lose it guaranty .We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

OUR BUSINESS HOURS - OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK FROM 10:00AM to 7:00PM & SUNDAYS 12:00PM to 4:00PM

_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4


- Call Us (905) 639-8187 To RSVP a Pressure Free Test Drive or Appointment

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 173,800 KM
$15,992 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz E...
 81,950 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2015 Volvo V60 T5 PR...
 112,650 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory