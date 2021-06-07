2011 BMW 3 Series

$10,992 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 9 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7323095

7323095 VIN: WBAPG7G59BNN18244

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,900 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.