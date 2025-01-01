2011 BMW X5

Menu
LOW LOW KMS - 43,000 KMS ONLY - 

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 -  ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

High-Value Options

Power Windows
Parking Sensors
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Backup Camera
Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Power Seats
Alloy Wheels

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

2011 BMW X5

43,500 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X5

M X5 M - LOW LOW KMS - 43,000KMS ONLY !!!

VIN 12520624

2011 BMW X5

M X5 M - LOW LOW KMS - 43,000KMS ONLY !!!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,500KM
VIN 5YMGY0C5XBLK26585

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,500 KM

LOW LOW KMS - 43,000 KMS ONLY - 

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 -  ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 


Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

High-Value Options

Power Windows
Parking Sensors
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Backup Camera
Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Power Seats
Alloy Wheels

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We 'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Ski Bag
Privacy Glass
White turn signal indicator lenses
Adaptive brakelights

Universal Garage Door Opener
Front seatback storage nets
Check control vehicle monitor system
Luggage compartment cover
Anthracite Roofliner
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
(3) adjustable rear headrests
Self-charging multi-function remote control

High Gloss Shadowline Trim

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Engine start/stop button
Brake energy regeneration

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
hill descent control (HDC)
Side impact protection door reinforcements
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Battery safety terminal
Active anti-whiplash front headrests

Bluetooth wireless technology

Electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
lights on
door unlock
Electronic Damper Control (EDC)
Car/key memory w/follow me home function
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Pwr panorama sunroof
Driver/front passenger kneepads
Body coloured wheel arches & rocker panels
M body colour front apron & rear diffuser
M side gills
Front ornamental grille w/black kidney bars
M two-toned pwr-folding auto-dimming heated mirrors w/black case
Speed-sensitive rain-sensing windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
Chrome double twin M tailpipes
60/40 split folding rear seats w/through load -inc: 2-stage heating
Multi-purpose centre console storage -inc: integrated cupholders
Stainless steel M driver's footrest
Cruise control w/extended features
M drive w/customizable settings
Aluminum shadow trim
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide cover
Adaptive drive -inc: active throttle valve
Front/rear park distance control -inc: display in iDrive
Safety belt force limiters w/front pyrotechnical tensioning system
Adaptive light control
Driver memory
Launch Control
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
dynamic brake control (DBC)
comfort open/close
6-speed M sport automatic transmission -inc: gearshift paddles
Dynamic performance control
Electronically controlled fuel pump -inc: on-demand disengagement
M double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
M Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr steering
20 x 10 front & 20 x 11 rear V-spoke alloy wheels (style 299M) -inc: P275/40R20 front & P315/35R20 rear run-flat performance tires
Door entry sill w/M in chrome
iDrive system w/8.8 display -inc: condition based service (CBS) display
Self-leveling air suspension
Front/rear anti-lock disc brakes
solar sensor
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
(6) programmable memory keys
corona rings
air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: auto differential brake (ADB-X)
auto stability control w/traction (ASC+T)
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant detector
SMART airbag deployment
Xenon automatic headlights -inc: headlight washers
M sport seats w/padded side bolsters -inc: 10 way pwr adjust
3-stage heating
M 3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel -inc: pwr tilt/telescoping
auto tilt-up
M drive button
On-board computer -inc: (8) functions
4-zone automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter
Pwr points -inc: (3) 12 V in centre console
(1) in luggage compartment
Fully finished trunk -inc: tool kit
Storage compartment pkg -inc: (2) lashing rails
(4) eyes
4.4L HPI twin turbocharged V8 engine -inc: dual intercoolers
cylinder-bank comprehensive manifold (CCM)
M-specific xDrive -inc: all wheel drive system
rear axle bias

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2011 BMW X5