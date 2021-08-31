Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Buick LaCrosse

223,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2011 Buick LaCrosse

2011 Buick LaCrosse

CX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Buick LaCrosse

CX

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

223,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7853250
  • VIN: 1G4GA5EC8BF211762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CAR-FAX SHOWS WINDSHIELD REPLACED 2/20/16 FOR $139.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2016 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 77,000 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford C-MAX SEL
 133,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Altima 2.5
 220,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory