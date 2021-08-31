2011 Buick LaCrosse

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500 + taxes & licensing 2 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7853250

7853250 VIN: 1G4GA5EC8BF211762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

