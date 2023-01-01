2011 Buick Regal

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $7,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 1 9 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9611695

210 VIN: W04GN5EC9B1071933

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 173,199 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

