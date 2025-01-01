2011 Cadillac CTS

Menu
A classic blend of luxury and sport in this 3.6L V6 Premium package Accident Free CTS Coupe. Way too many options to list. This car comes Safety Certified and no additional cost! 

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it's still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.

.

.

Welcome to Gray Automotive Group, proudly Canadian owned and operated since 2018. We believe that buying a vehicle should be an exciting and transparent experience. That's why we strive to make the purchasing process as easy and enjoyable as possible, ensuring our customers have all the information they need to make their decision with confidence. Whether you're buying your first car or upgrading to something new, our team is here to guide you every step of the way. 

We are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Located at 3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON.

View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 266
  • Mileage 151,431 KM

Vehicle Description

A classic blend of luxury and sport in this 3.6L V6 Premium package Accident Free CTS Coupe. Way too many options to list. This car comes Safety Certified and no additional cost! 

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.

.

.

Welcome to Gray Automotive Group, proudly Canadian owned and operated since 2018. We believe that buying a vehicle should be an exciting and transparent experience. That’s why we strive to make the purchasing process as easy and enjoyable as possible, ensuring our customers have all the information they need to make their decision with confidence. Whether you’re buying your first car or upgrading to something new, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.

We are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Located at 3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON.

View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Cadillac CTS