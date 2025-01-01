Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Hello, selling 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ, Low Km,Clean title,ready to go ! Very reliable car ,in great condition,Heated seats,very smooth drive,Leather seats, chilled ac, power windows,sunroof, power locks, automatic transmission, only $5,899 plus $299 for safety certification plus hst & licencing. </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact.</span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>(Ahmad) 6476278748</span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> 1 world motors Inc. </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>(Address)1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</span></p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

137,433 KM

Details Description Features

$5,899

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle
13143460

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo w/1SA

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

  1. 1762312413
  2. 1762312413
  3. 1762312413
  4. 1762312413
  5. 1762312413
  6. 1762312413
  7. 1762312413
  8. 1762312413
  9. 1762312413
  10. 1762312413
  11. 1762312413
  12. 1762312413
  13. 1762312413
  14. 1762312413
  15. 1762312413
  16. 1762312413
  17. 1762312413
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,433KM
VIN 1G1PH5S95B7260476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Hello, selling 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ, Low Km,Clean title,ready to go ! Very reliable car ,in great condition,Heated seats,very smooth drive,Leather seats, chilled ac, power windows,sunroof, power locks, automatic transmission, only $5,899 plus $299 for safety certification plus hst & licencing.

To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact.(Ahmad) 6476278748

1 world motors Inc.

(Address)1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1 World Motors Inc

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Turbo w/1SA for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Turbo w/1SA 137,433 KM $5,899 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 104,351 KM $8,399 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA5 GS for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 117,286 KM SOLD

Email 1 World Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-8748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,899

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2011 Chevrolet Cruze