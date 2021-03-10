Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

174,894 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS w/1SA

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS w/1SA

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

174,894KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6794552
  • Stock #: 1MDPRZ1009
  • VIN: 1G1PD5SH9B7190807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1MDPRZ1009
  • Mileage 174,894 KM

Vehicle Description

 COMES WITH SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE!

 

CERTIFIED & THOROUGHLY INSPECTED

 

READY FOR NEW OWNER!

 

ONE OWNER VEHICLE!

 

NO ACCIDENTS! 

 

EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED! COSMETICALLY AND MECHANICALLY!!

 

TWO-TONE BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR!

 

6 SPEED MANUAL - FUEL EFFICIENT VEHICLE WITH A HIGHLY ENJOYABLE DRIVE!

 

BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES INSTALLED MARCH 23 2021 - $1000 VALUE!!!

 

FREE FULLY SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE PERFORMED ($150 VALUE)

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTH WARRANTY!

 

Our all inclusive price includes certification and a 3 month complimentary warranty

 

*Warranty valid up to 5000 kilometres after purchase and covers Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Differential, Turbo/Supercharger, Seals and Gaskets, AC and Electrical. 

 

LUBRICO is our only extended-warranty provider. Plans up to 36 months are available: all vehicles we sell are ELIGIBLE.

 

ONLY $3,999 + HST (13%) AND LICENSING - No other fees - all inclusive

 

We are located at 4161 Morris Drive - Unit 1, Burlington L7L 5L5

 

Call Zain at (416) 917-6890 for any questions or to book a test drive 

 

We are Consumer-Driven by DNA

 

*You can view this vehicles clean CarFax on our website: WWW.ZARQ.CC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

