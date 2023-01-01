$19,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Express
2500
Location
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
156,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9571315
- VIN: 1GCWGFFA1B1118385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! MANUAL WINDOWS/ LOCKS, LEATHER SEATS. AM/FM RADIO, SIDE BARN DOORS, SHELVING UNITS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. PREVIOUS USA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
