Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Express

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Express

2011 Chevrolet Express

2500

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Express

2500

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1675289414
  2. 1675289409
  3. 1675289417
  4. 1675289413
  5. 1675289412
  6. 1675289413
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9571315
  • VIN: 1GCWGFFA1B1118385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! MANUAL WINDOWS/ LOCKS, LEATHER SEATS. AM/FM RADIO, SIDE BARN DOORS, SHELVING UNITS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. PREVIOUS USA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2011 Chevrolet Expre...
 156,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 233,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Ranger 2WD
 318,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory