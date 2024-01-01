Menu
Nice Low Mileage 4x4 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT. This truck is available for Finance! Please see options below: 5.3L V8 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Z71 Package, 4WD, Power seats, Long box, Upgraded Apple Carplay w/Backup cam + plenty more! Safety Certification is available for $899 and INCLUDES a 2 year warranty!!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it's still available.

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

Terms of included warranty: 24 months or 24,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

125,209 KM

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT/Z71/Backup Cam

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT/Z71/Backup Cam

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,209KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRKSE03BZ200732

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 210
  • Mileage 125,209 KM

Nice Low Mileage 4x4 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT. This truck is available for Finance! Please see options below: 5.3L V8 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Z71 Package, 4WD, Power seats, Long box, Upgraded Apple Carplay w/Backup cam + plenty more! Safety Certification is available for $899 and INCLUDES a 2 year warranty!!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.


No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

 

Terms of included warranty: 24 months or 24,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500