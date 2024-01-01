$15,988+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT/Z71/Backup Cam
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 210
- Mileage 125,209 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice Low Mileage 4x4 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT. This truck is available for Finance! Please see options below: 5.3L V8 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Z71 Package, 4WD, Power seats, Long box, Upgraded Apple Carplay w/Backup cam + plenty more! Safety Certification is available for $899 and INCLUDES a 2 year warranty!!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months or 24,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
Vehicle Features
Gray Automotive Group
(905) 926-7121