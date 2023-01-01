Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chrysler 200

158,228 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2011 Chrysler 200

2011 Chrysler 200

Limited **SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS**

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chrysler 200

Limited **SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS**

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

  1. 1691729434
  2. 1691729434
  3. 1691729434
  4. 1691729434
  5. 1691729434
  6. 1691729434
  7. 1691729434
  8. 1691729434
  9. 1691729433
  10. 1691729433
  11. 1691729433
  12. 1691729433
  13. 1691729432
  14. 1691729433
  15. 1691729434
  16. 1691729432
  17. 1691729433
  18. 1691729433
  19. 1691729434
  20. 1691729434
  21. 1691729434
  22. 1691729434
  23. 1691729433
  24. 1691729433
  25. 1691729433
  26. 1691729433
  27. 1691729433
  28. 1691729432
  29. 1691729433
  30. 1691729432
  31. 1691729432
  32. 1691729432
  33. 1691729432
  34. 1691729433
  35. 1691729433
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,228KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10286829
  • Stock #: 866
  • VIN: 1C3BC2FG5BN517501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 866
  • Mileage 158,228 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHRYSLER 200  **LIMITED / NO ACCIDENT / LOW MILEAGE** Super Clean Exterior and Interior, Best in Value for Money...!!

Cold A/C, Automatic, All Power Options, Sunroof, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Leather Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power lock, , AM / FM Radio, Fog lights, Excellent on gas, Reliable and a Nice Family Car. Very Comfortable and Smooth Driving. All maintenance has been done on time…!!** Only 158,228 KMS For Just $9,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly  Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Motors

2011 Chrysler 200 Li...
 158,228 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 138,316 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna
179,948 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory