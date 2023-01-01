$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2011 Ford Escape
Location
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
166,068KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10166205
- Stock #: 864
- VIN: 1FMCU0D77BKC14723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,068 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2