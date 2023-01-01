Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

166,068 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

  1. 1689099937
  2. 1689099756
  3. 1689099937
  4. 1689099756
  5. 1689100117
  6. 1689100117
  7. 1689100117
  8. 1689100117
  9. 1689100117
  10. 1689100117
  11. 1689100117
  12. 1689100117
  13. 1689100117
  14. 1689100117
  15. 1689100117
  16. 1689100117
  17. 1689100209
  18. 1689100209
  19. 1689100247
  20. 1689100247
  21. 1689100247
  22. 1689100247
  23. 1689100247
  24. 1689100248
  25. 1689100248
  26. 1689100248
  27. 1689100247
  28. 1689100267
  29. 1689100293
  30. 1689100293
  31. 1689100293
  32. 1689100293
  33. 1689100293
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
166,068KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166205
  • Stock #: 864
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D77BKC14723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 864
  • Mileage 166,068 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Motors

2011 Ford Escape
166,068 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic
137,025 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Accord
87,905 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory