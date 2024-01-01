Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER 2011 FORD ESCAPE XLT FOR SALE. VERY CLEAN, NO RUST, EXTREMELY LOW MILEAGE.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2011 Ford Escape

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D72BKC26729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER 2011 FORD ESCAPE XLT FOR SALE. VERY CLEAN, NO RUST, EXTREMELY LOW MILEAGE.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Montague Motors

Used 2011 Ford Escape FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Ford Escape FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT 122,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura MDX AWD with Elite Package for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Acura MDX AWD with Elite Package 148,900 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Hatchback LT for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Chevrolet Volt Hatchback LT 136,000 KM $15,000 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-996-XXXX

(click to show)

888-996-6510

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape