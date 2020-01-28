Menu
2011 Ford Escape

4WD|XLT|Leather|Sunroof|Accident free|One Mileage

Location

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

$7,749

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4605591
  • Stock #: 560
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DGXBKB30917
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AWD, Accident free, One Owner, White on Black, Leather, Sunroof, Rear view camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, tinted windows, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed..


This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Our price includes :


1-Vehicle Emission Test .

2-Car Fax History Report.

3-.Ontario Safety Certificate .

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Please Call us to book your test drive .

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Finance Available, All credit Approved.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:

Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :

http://www.noriagearautosales.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

-Our Business our:

MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM

SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM

SUN:Closed

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD

1382 Plains RD East

Burlington, On , L7R 3P8

Toll : 866-536-0958

Cell : 647-700-8335

noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

http://www.noriagearautosales.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Noria Gear Auto Sales has carries a wide

varity of vehicle under 20k! See the latest

selection we have in stock today and come test

drive one for yourself. We're sure you'll leave

Noria Gear Auto Sales. as a happy customer.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

