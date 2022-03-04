Menu
2011 Ford Escape

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8521976
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG4BKB68062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER VERY LOW MILEAGE 2011 FORD ESCAPE AWD V6. Credit Card Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
4×4

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

