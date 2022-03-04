Menu
2011 Ford Escape

158,579 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,579KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8549012
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D72BKB08163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

