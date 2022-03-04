$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2011 Ford Escape
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Precision Motors
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
158,579KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8549012
- VIN: 1FMCU0D72BKB08163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,579 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Precision Motors
Precision Motors
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2