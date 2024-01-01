2011 Ford F-150

Menu
<p>This stunning dark blue highly optioned One Owner Ford F-150 FX4 Super Crew is Accident Free and comes loaded with the following options - 5L V8 4WD, Power seats, Heated/Cooled seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Nav/Backup cam, running boards, tonneau cover and plenty more. No ACCIDENTS!</p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please call us at 289-293-1913 or email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>No hidden fees. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Financing available at competitive rates!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Trade-Ins Welcome!</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>.</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>.</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>.</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Safety Certification package available for $899.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>If you choose to safety the vehicle yourself, the following statement is required by OMVIC:</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

Used
130,055KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF0BFA02245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 226
  • Mileage 130,055 KM

Vehicle Description

This stunning dark blue highly optioned One Owner Ford F-150 FX4 Super Crew is Accident Free and comes loaded with the following options - 5L V8 4WD, Power seats, Heated/Cooled seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Nav/Backup cam, running boards, tonneau cover and plenty more. No ACCIDENTS!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please call us at 289-293-1913 or email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.

No hidden fees. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing available at competitive rates!

Trade-Ins Welcome!

 

 

 

Safety Certification package available for $899.

If you choose to safety the vehicle yourself, the following statement is required by OMVIC:

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

