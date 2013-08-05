Menu
2011 Ford F-250

443,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Diesel

Diesel

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

443,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9493213
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT1BEA14060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 443,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL! 4X4! 6.7L V8, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD. TIRES LIKE NEW! RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT! BODY IN DECENT SHAPE!  FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 5/8/13 NO AMOUNT SHOWN AND ON 6/22/16 HIT A DEER RIGHT FRONT SIDE CLAIM FOR $11,097.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

