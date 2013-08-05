$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-332-8575
2011 Ford F-250
Diesel
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9493213
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT1BEA14060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 443,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DIESEL! 4X4! 6.7L V8, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD. TIRES LIKE NEW! RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT! BODY IN DECENT SHAPE! FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 5/8/13 NO AMOUNT SHOWN AND ON 6/22/16 HIT A DEER RIGHT FRONT SIDE CLAIM FOR $11,097.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.