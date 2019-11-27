Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

AS-IS SPECIAL| SES| SUNROOF| LEATHER| HTD SEATS

2011 Ford Fiesta

AS-IS SPECIAL| SES| SUNROOF| LEATHER| HTD SEATS

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$2,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 263,259KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388025
  • Stock #: L308A
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ7BM183018
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
PLEASE READ FULL DISCLOSURE:

"This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

* SAFETY INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION ARE NOT INCLUDED NOR AVAILABLE ON ALL "AS-IS" VEHICLE PURCHASE. SAFETY INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION CAN BE PERFORMED AT ANY CERTIFIED AUTO MECHANIC SHOP AT PURCHASER'S OWN EXPENSE. PLEASE ASK DEALER FOR MORE DETAILS.

* Vehicle's mechanical condition is UNKNOWN; Mechanics welcome.
* Selling Price is plus HST & Licensing.
* CarFax Reports available on all Used vehicles, we have nothing to hide!
* CALL >>>1-888-384-2865 for any additional information and to book your appointment.

Visit Unique Chrysler today! We are located at 915 Walkers Line, South on Walkers Line exit by the QEW in Burlington, close to the intersection of Walkers Line and Harvester Road. Vehicle Price, just add HST and Licensing only.

We are a proud member of the CarNation Canada dealer group - Buy with confidence from a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. With over 1600 new & used cars for sale at CarNationCanada.com
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

