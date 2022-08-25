$9,500+ tax & licensing
289-200-9805
2011 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SES
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
$9,500
- Listing ID: 8987194
- VIN: 3FADP4FJ4BM123214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2 OWNER VERY LOW MILEAGE 2011 FORD FIEASTA. 1.6L GREAT ON FUEL. HILARIOUSLY CUTE COLOR COMBO. COLOR IS PINK/ MAGENTA/ RED MIX. SEATS ARE BRANDY/ BURGUNDY MIX. FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, PUSH START BUTTON, LEATHER WRAPPED WHEEL AND MUCH MORE Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
