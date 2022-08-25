Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

80,000 KM

Details

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SES

2011 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SES

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8987194
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ4BM123214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER VERY LOW MILEAGE 2011 FORD FIEASTA. 1.6L GREAT ON FUEL. HILARIOUSLY CUTE COLOR COMBO. COLOR IS PINK/ MAGENTA/ RED MIX. SEATS ARE BRANDY/ BURGUNDY MIX. FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, PUSH START BUTTON, LEATHER WRAPPED WHEEL AND MUCH MORE Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

