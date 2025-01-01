$3,000+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SE
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford Focus 166,000 KM 32 Service Records Reliable & Fuel Efficient
Efficient, dependable, and easy to maintain, this 2011 Ford Focus is the perfect compact car for commuters, students, or first-time drivers. With 166,000 km and an impressive 32 service records, this Focus has been extremely well maintained and is ready for many more kilometers of reliable driving.
Highlights:
2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine great on gas and low maintenance
32 Service Records full maintenance history for peace of mind
Automatic Transmission smooth and easy to drive
Air Conditioning & Power Windows
Keyless Entry & Power Locks
AM/FM/CD Stereo with AUX Input
Fold-Flat Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Space
Comfortable and Clean Interior
This Focus offers excellent value, proven reliability, and outstanding fuel economy a smart and affordable choice for everyday driving.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510 or visit us at Montague Motors, 889 Fraser Drive Burlington. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Montague Motors
888-996-6510