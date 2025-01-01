Menu
<p><strong>2011 Ford Focus 166,000 KM 32 Service Records Reliable & Fuel Efficient</strong></p><p>Efficient, dependable, and easy to maintain, this <strong>2011 Ford Focus</strong> is the perfect compact car for commuters, students, or first-time drivers. With <strong>166,000 km</strong> and an impressive <strong>32 service records</strong>, this Focus has been extremely well maintained and is ready for many more kilometers of reliable driving.</p><p><strong>Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p>2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine great on gas and low maintenance</p></li><li><p><strong>32 Service Records</strong> full maintenance history for peace of mind</p></li><li><p>Automatic Transmission smooth and easy to drive</p></li><li><p>Air Conditioning & Power Windows</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry & Power Locks</p></li><li><p>AM/FM/CD Stereo with AUX Input</p></li><li><p>Fold-Flat Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Space</p></li><li><p>Comfortable and Clean Interior</p></li></ul><p>This Focus offers excellent value, proven reliability, and outstanding fuel economy a smart and affordable choice for everyday driving.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510 or visit us at Montague Motors, 889 Fraser Drive Burlington. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2011 Ford Focus

166,500 KM

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

13175606

2011 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

Used
166,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP3FN8BW154092

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,500 KM

Keyless Entry

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
