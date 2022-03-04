$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford
9056328696
2011 Ford Ranger
2011 Ford Ranger
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
295,304KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8654203
- Stock #: 11-28716
- VIN: 1FTKR4EEXBPA28716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 295,304 KM
Vehicle Features
4X2
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5