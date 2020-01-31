Menu
2011 Ford Taurus

Limited| AWD|Leather|Bluetooth|rear camera

2011 Ford Taurus

Limited| AWD|Leather|Bluetooth|rear camera

Location

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4627065
  • Stock #: 565
  • VIN: 1FAHP2JW7BG170479
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Silver on Black, Leather, Rear view camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, tinted windows, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed..


This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Our price includes :


1-Vehicle Emission Test .

2-Car Fax History Report.

3-.Ontario Safety Certificate .

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Please Call us to book your test drive .

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Finance Available, All credit Approved.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:

Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :

http://www.noriagearautosales.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

-Our Business our:

MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM

SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM

SUN:Closed

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD

1382 Plains RD East

Burlington, On , L7R 3P8

Toll : 866-536-0958

Cell : 647-700-8335

noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

http://www.noriagearautosales.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Noria Gear Auto Sales has carries a wide

varity of vehicle under 20k! See the latest

selection we have in stock today and come test

drive one for yourself. We're sure you'll leave

Noria Gear Auto Sales. as a happy customer.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Seat-Massage

