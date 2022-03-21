Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

178,245 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

178,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8681669
  • Stock #: 338-22A
  • VIN: 1GTR2UEA0BZ355470

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 338-22A
  • Mileage 178,245 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Leggat Kia

