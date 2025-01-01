$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Yukon
SLE/9 Seater/CERTIFIED
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 264
- Mileage 292,891 KM
Vehicle Description
This Yukon has been maintained meticulously well and shows great for it's age. Sold Certified!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Vehicle Features
