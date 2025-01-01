Menu
2 OWNERS 2011 HONDA CR-V EX-L WITH NAVIGATION 4WD. FULLY LOADED WITH SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR AND MUCH MORE. NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

2011 Honda CR-V

122,800 KM

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L with Navigation

12677478

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L with Navigation

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H70BL803680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Credit Cards Accepted

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

888-996-6510

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing>

