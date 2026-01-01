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<div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=text-gray-700 leading-relaxed whitespace-pre-line data-v-bcb8a8f8=>NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX CLEAN! ALLOY WHEELS, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</div></div><div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=flex items-center gap-3 mb-5 data-v-bcb8a8f8=> </div></div>

2011 Honda CR-Z

277,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda CR-Z

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14443651

2011 Honda CR-Z

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1784135345734
  2. 1784135346234
  3. 1784135346672
  4. 1784135347288
  5. 1784135347712
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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
277,000KM
VIN JHMZF1C69BS800359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 277,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX CLEAN! ALLOY WHEELS, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
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905-332-XXXX

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905-332-8575

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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2011 Honda CR-Z