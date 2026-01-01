$6,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Honda CR-Z
2011 Honda CR-Z
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
277,000KM
VIN JHMZF1C69BS800359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 277,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX CLEAN! ALLOY WHEELS, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
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$6,995
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Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2011 Honda CR-Z