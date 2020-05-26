2011 Honda CR-Z

- Safety
-
- Security System
- Brake Assist
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
- 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
- Exterior
-
- Rear Window Wiper
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Convenience
-
- Compact Spare Tire
- Front Floor Mats
- Front Cup Holders
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Security
-
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Power Options
-
- Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
- accessory pwr outlet
- Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Roof-mounted antenna
- Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
- Suspension
-
- MacPherson strut front suspension
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- LED Taillights
- Cargo Area Cover
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Tilt/telescoping steering column
- Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
- Front splash guards
- Maintenance Minder system
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
- 16" aluminum wheels
- Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
- Steering wheel-mounted cruise control
- P195/55R16 all-season tires
- Seat belt warning chime
- Torsion-beam rear suspension
- Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
- Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors w/integrated turn indicators
- High-intensity discharge headlights w/auto-on/off
- Automatic climate control w/air filtration
- Folding cargo tray behind front seats
- Instrument panel -inc: IMA battery state of charge, IMA charge, EcoAssist coaching, fuel consumption, tachometer, exterior temp, passenger-side airbag status
- Interior lighting -inc: map lights, glove compartment light, cargo area light
- 1.5L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 hybrid engine w/Integrated Motor Assist (IMA)
- Nickel metal hydride (Ni-MH) 100-volt battery
- Sport, normal, ECON 3-mode drive system
- 360-watt AM/FM/CD premium audio system -inc: MP3/WMA playback, radio data system, speed-sensitive volume, aux input jack, (2) USB audio interface, (6) speakers, subwoofer
- Bluetooth bilingual wireless interface
- Driver/passenger side curtain airbags
- Dual-stage, dual-threshold driver & front passenger airbags
- Pedestrian injury mitigation front design
- CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
- Creep-aid system
