2011 Honda CR-Z

Safety Security System

Brake Assist

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)

3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Exterior Rear Window Wiper

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Front Floor Mats

Front Cup Holders

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Body-coloured door handles Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Power Options Electric pwr rack & pinion steering

accessory pwr outlet

Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Media / Nav / Comm Roof-mounted antenna

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Comfort Door-pocket storage bins

Additional Features LED Taillights

Cargo Area Cover

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Tilt/telescoping steering column

Drive-by-Wire Throttle System

Front splash guards

Maintenance Minder system

Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control

16" aluminum wheels

Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system

Steering wheel-mounted cruise control

P195/55R16 all-season tires

Seat belt warning chime

Torsion-beam rear suspension

Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors w/integrated turn indicators

High-intensity discharge headlights w/auto-on/off

Automatic climate control w/air filtration

Folding cargo tray behind front seats

Instrument panel -inc: IMA battery state of charge, IMA charge, EcoAssist coaching, fuel consumption, tachometer, exterior temp, passenger-side airbag status

Interior lighting -inc: map lights, glove compartment light, cargo area light

1.5L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 hybrid engine w/Integrated Motor Assist (IMA)

Nickel metal hydride (Ni-MH) 100-volt battery

Sport, normal, ECON 3-mode drive system

360-watt AM/FM/CD premium audio system -inc: MP3/WMA playback, radio data system, speed-sensitive volume, aux input jack, (2) USB audio interface, (6) speakers, subwoofer

Bluetooth bilingual wireless interface

Driver/passenger side curtain airbags

Dual-stage, dual-threshold driver & front passenger airbags

Pedestrian injury mitigation front design

CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Creep-aid system

