$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

2011 Honda CR-Z

2011 Honda CR-Z

2011 Honda CR-Z

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 197,063KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5031135
  • Stock #: 338
  • VIN: JHMZF1D65BS800504
Exterior Colour
Premium White Pearl (White)
Interior Colour
Titanium ()
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

Great condition! Ready to drive off the lot. 6 month power train warranty with option to increase up to 3 years. For further inquiries contact Nikita 416-271-5315 or Ira (905)630-3201.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Front Cup Holders
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Power Options
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
  • accessory pwr outlet
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof-mounted antenna
  • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
Comfort
  • Door-pocket storage bins
Additional Features
  • LED Taillights
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Front splash guards
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • 16" aluminum wheels
  • Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • Steering wheel-mounted cruise control
  • P195/55R16 all-season tires
  • Seat belt warning chime
  • Torsion-beam rear suspension
  • Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
  • Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors w/integrated turn indicators
  • High-intensity discharge headlights w/auto-on/off
  • Automatic climate control w/air filtration
  • Folding cargo tray behind front seats
  • Instrument panel -inc: IMA battery state of charge, IMA charge, EcoAssist coaching, fuel consumption, tachometer, exterior temp, passenger-side airbag status
  • Interior lighting -inc: map lights, glove compartment light, cargo area light
  • 1.5L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 hybrid engine w/Integrated Motor Assist (IMA)
  • Nickel metal hydride (Ni-MH) 100-volt battery
  • Sport, normal, ECON 3-mode drive system
  • 360-watt AM/FM/CD premium audio system -inc: MP3/WMA playback, radio data system, speed-sensitive volume, aux input jack, (2) USB audio interface, (6) speakers, subwoofer
  • Bluetooth bilingual wireless interface
  • Driver/passenger side curtain airbags
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold driver & front passenger airbags
  • Pedestrian injury mitigation front design
  • CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
  • Creep-aid system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

