Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER... NO ACCIDENTS..AUTOMATIC with A/C..SERVICE RECORDS- HONDA..CERTIFIED !</p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>POWER WINDOWS..LOCKS...MIRRORS.</span></p><p>RUNS GREAT..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.</p><p>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5</p><p> </p>

2011 Honda Fit

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Honda Fit

AUTO..A/C..ONE OWNER.,NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Fit

AUTO..A/C..ONE OWNER.,NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1727635022
  2. 1727635022
  3. 1727635022
  4. 1727635022
  5. 1727635022
  6. 1727635022
  7. 1727635021
  8. 1727635021
  9. 1727635021
  10. 1727635021
  11. 1727635021
  12. 1727635021
  13. 1727635022
  14. 1727635022
  15. 1727635022
  16. 1727635021
  17. 1727635022
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHMGE8H35BC801052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER... NO ACCIDENTS..AUTOMATIC with A/C..SERVICE RECORDS- HONDA..CERTIFIED !

POWER WINDOWS..LOCKS...MIRRORS.

RUNS GREAT..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2010 Toyota Matrix 4dr AUTO with A/C..VERY CLEAN..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix 4dr AUTO with A/C..VERY CLEAN..CERTIFIED ! 170,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED/NAV..LEATHER.NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED/NAV..LEATHER.NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! 136,000 KM $10,800 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr LIMITED..MINT..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr LIMITED..MINT..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! 197,000 KM $16,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Fit